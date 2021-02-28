Image: Juventus wish a happy birthday to Christian Poulson

Christian Poulson spent two years with Juventus between 2008 and 2010, and the club made the effort to congratulate their former star on his birthday.

The 40 year-old hung up his playing boots in the summer in the summer of 2015, but after completing his coaching badges he has taken up a role in the backroom of Ajax.

Poulson currently operates as the club’s assistant manager, and while his side couldn’t help him celebrate his birthday with victory, they will have celebrated their last-minute equaliser against league rivals PSV, after Dusan Tadic put his penalty away in the 92nd minute.

Happy birthday Christian.

Patrick