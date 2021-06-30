Image: Juventus wish Antonio Chimenti a happy birthday

Antonio Chimenti is celebrating his 50th birthday today, nine years after leaving his youth coaching role at Juventus.

The former goalkeeper spent six years in Turin, split over two spells with the club, having picked up five trophies during his time with the club.

Chimenti spent both spells as back-up to main goalkeeper Gigi Buffon, but was a loyal servent to the club, highlighted by his return twice, once as a player, and again to join our coaching setup.

🏆 Five trophies raised in Bianconero, happy birthday, Antonio Chimenti! 🎂🧤 pic.twitter.com/pG7Q0q0hIs — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 30, 2021

Happy birthday Chimenti

Patrick