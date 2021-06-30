Image: Juventus wish Antonio Chimenti a happy birthday

June 30, 2021 - 8:15 pm

Antonio Chimenti is celebrating his 50th birthday today, nine years after leaving his youth coaching role at Juventus.

The former goalkeeper spent six years in Turin, split over two spells with the club, having picked up five trophies during his time with the club.

Chimenti spent both spells as back-up to main goalkeeper Gigi Buffon, but was a loyal servent to the club, highlighted by his return twice, once as a player, and again to join our coaching setup.

Happy birthday Chimenti

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Federico Chiesa hailed as a ‘serious professional’ following Italy heroics

June 30, 2021

Only five Juventus stars remain at Euro 2020 going into the last eight

June 30, 2021
Trezeguet Juventus

Image: Juventus say goodbye to Trezeguet after second spell with the club

June 30, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.