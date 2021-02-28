Image: Juventus wish happy birthday to one that got away

Juventus have moved to wish former youngster Moise Kean a happy birthday today.

The striker is celebrating his 21st birthday today, and capped off his last performance as a 20 year-old with a goal.

Kean broke the deadlock for Paris Saint-Germain yesterday before his side went onto win 4-0 against Dijon.

Sections of Juve’s fans are not happy that we allowed to leave the club 18 months ago, when Everton came calling for his signature, although I wouldn’t completely rule out him returning to the Old Lady at some point in his career.

Should Kean have stayed in Turin and earned his place as a first-team regular?

Patrick