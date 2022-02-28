Image: Juventus wish Moise Kean a happy birthday

February 28, 2022 - 12:01 am

Juventus forward Moise Kean marked his return to the first-team with a goal this weekend, and can be a happy man whilst celebrating his 22nd birthday.

It seems crazy to think that he broke into the first-team at Juve during Max Allegri’s previous spell in charge, and has since left and re-joined the club in time to celebrate turning 22 years-old.

Many players haven’t enjoyed the fortune of coming to a club like Juventus in their careers, yet Moise has had the pleasure of being invited for a second spell, although he is yet to show the kind of form which won over the hearts of the Bianconeri a few years back.

Moise took his goal well on Saturday to head us into the lead, and could well be rewarded with more opportunities alongside new signing Vlahovic, both of whom still have their best years ahead of them

