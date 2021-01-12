Image: Juventus Women celebrate Super Coppa triumph over Fiorentina

Juventus Women secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Fiorentina yesterday to secure the Italian Super Coppa for only the second time.

The Old Lady have been in fine form in recent years, maintaining their unbeaten domestic record which has been held since March 2019.

It was a brace from forward Barbara Bonansea which made the difference on the day, although it could have been a cricket score had La Viola goalkeeper Katja Schroffenegger not been in top form on the day.

With the way this team is shaping up in recent years, you would shocked if they didn’t begin to make their mark in Europe, although the French teams are proving tough to conquer.

Patrick