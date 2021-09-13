Image: Juventus women given tough Champions League test including Chelsea

Juventus Women will have the tough test of trying to overcome both Chelsea and Wolfsburg in their Champions League group, while Servette will also like to make their presence counted.

The Blues and German ladies sides are both proven in the competition in recent years, with the latter winning the CL back-to-back in 2013 & 2014, while the former made it all the way to the final only last season.

Juventus are yet to get their name on the trophy however, but we are one of the newer sides to have been formed, and none of our opposition are likely to take us lightly either.

Will Juve be worried about failing to make it through to the knockout rounds?

Patrick