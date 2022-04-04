Image: Juve’s Alvaro Morata picks up MVP award for March

Juventus star Alvaro Morata has picked up the MVP award for March after a string of impressive performances in helping us to maintain a 100% record in Serie A last month.

The Spaniard scored three goals in helping us close in on those above us in the table, and while we may not want to talk about the day in which he picked up his award, we were extremely unlucky to be on the losing side against Inter Milan, and I fully expect our side to come out fighting in our next match.

♈ @AlvaroMorata’s memorable March made him the MVP of the Month, powered by @play_eFootball 🥇👏 pic.twitter.com/pwdJ3nGL1i — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 4, 2022

Morata has really stepped up his game since being joined by Dusan Vlahovic in attack, and is fully deserving of the award.

Patrick