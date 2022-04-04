Image: Juve’s Alvaro Morata picks up MVP award for March

April 4, 2022 - 10:15 pm

Juventus star Alvaro Morata has picked up the MVP award for March after a string of impressive performances in helping us to maintain a 100% record in Serie A last month.

The Spaniard scored three goals in helping us close in on those above us in the table, and while we may not want to talk about the day in which he picked up his award, we were extremely unlucky to be on the losing side against Inter Milan, and I fully expect our side to come out fighting in our next match.

Morata has really stepped up his game since being joined by Dusan Vlahovic in attack, and is fully deserving of the award.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Opinion: Allegri must maintain new Juventus approach despite Derby d’Italia defeat

April 4, 2022
cuadrado

Cuadrado gets interviewed in Juventus fraud case

April 4, 2022
ligt

De Ligt compares the level of competition in Italy and the Netherlands

April 4, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.