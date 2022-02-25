cuadrado

Image: Key Juventus star named in Serie A team of the week after all-round display

February 25, 2022 - 12:02 am

Juan Cuadrado has been named in the SofaScore Team of the Week in Serie A for his display in the Juventus v Torino clash last Friday.

While it doesn’t rank as our club’s favourite outing after the visiting side clinched a draw with a late equalising goal, there was praise for the performance of Cuadrado at right-back, where he is known to prove critical in both defensive and attacking phases.

If you were questioning why a player who will be turning 34 in May is in line for a new contract in such an energetic role, his displays should be testament to itself, and I just hope he can continue to keep those legs going for years to come.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic Villarreal

Juventus Italy’s final hopes of Champions League success

February 24, 2022
abraham goal

Pundit claims that Serie A rivals have a striker better than Vlahovic

February 24, 2022
Bonucci

Juventus leader tipped to return to the starting line-up this weekend

February 24, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.