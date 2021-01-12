Image: Key Napoli star doubtful for Juventus clash after another positive test

January 12, 2021 - 10:23 pm

Napoli continue to suffer without their marquee signing of the summer Victor Osimhen, and his return for the Super Coppa with Juventus in a week appears doubtful.

The Azzurri will take on Empoli in the Coppa Italia tomorrow without their forward, before taking on Fiorentina and Juventus within the following seven days.

While Osimhen could well return with a negative test before the weekend, but having been forced to isolate away from the squad since his positive test, paired with his injury which kept him out since early November, you would expect his fitness to take time to recover.

Would Osimhen deserve special treatment should he make a seedy recovery in time to take on Juve next week?

Patrick

