Serie A

Image: Late change for Juventus as defensive woes worsen

March 2, 2021 - 8:10 pm

Juventus are already without first-team duo Leo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, and Matthijs De Ligt has now joined them in the infirmiry.

The Old Lady have an increasing number of players unavailable for action, with two of their main four centre-backs already ruled out, and another has just joined them on the sidelines.

De Ligt was named in the starting XI initially, but has now been replaced by Gianluca Frabotta in defence.

When will our woes let up?

