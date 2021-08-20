Image: Locatelli’s shirt number for debut Juventus season revealed

Manuel Locatelli completed his move to Juventus this week, and is now confirmed as our number 27 for the upcoming campaign, and revealed the reasoning behind his new shirt.

The Italy international claims that seven is a lucky number for the midfielder, but didn’t wish to start the new season with the same 73 that he wore for Sassuolo, and is now looking forward to earning his place in the team with his new digits.

Locatelli was never going to be displacing Cristiano Ronaldo from his number 7 jersey, but assuming the Portuguese is to leave at the end of his contract in 12 months time, Manuel could well be promoted into his shirt IF he can build on his impressive previous season.

Patrick