Image: Matthijs De Ligt hard at work as he prepared for Euro 2021

Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt is set to play a key role for the Netherlands in the upcoming European Championships.

His country have two friendlies planned with Scotland and Georgia before they embark on the group stages of this summer’s Euro 2020, and should be excited about their initial draw, with Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia awating them.

De Ligt is hard at work as he looks to remain in top physical condition after a gruelling season, as he states on his Instagram, where he is currently with his international team-mates in Portugal.

A large number of Juve players will be in action during the upcoming tournament, and De Ligt could well have a strong chance of going deep in the competition with the Netherlands.

Patrick