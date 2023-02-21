Perin, Juventus Travel
Club News

Image – Mattia Perin becomes father for the third time

February 21, 2023 - 12:30 pm

Last Sunday, Mattia Perin was surely delighted on the back of a great performance in Juve’s away victory over Spezia. But surely this isn’t comparable to the unparalleled joy felt after the birth of one’s child.

On Monday night, the goalkeeper made a post on his Instagram account, welcoming his third child to the world.

Baby Virginia becomes the newest member of the Perin family, joining her older siblings Vittoria and Leonardo.

In our turn, we send our best wishes to Mattia and his beautiful family.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kostic Juventus Kean

“He earns millions of euros” – Spezia mayor gives shameful comments on Kostic incident

February 21, 2023
Augusto

Juventus add impressive Monza wingback to the shortlist

February 21, 2023
Fagioli

The possible Juventus starting lineup for the second leg against Nantes

February 21, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.