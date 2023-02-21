Image – Mattia Perin becomes father for the third time

Last Sunday, Mattia Perin was surely delighted on the back of a great performance in Juve’s away victory over Spezia. But surely this isn’t comparable to the unparalleled joy felt after the birth of one’s child.

On Monday night, the goalkeeper made a post on his Instagram account, welcoming his third child to the world.

Baby Virginia becomes the newest member of the Perin family, joining her older siblings Vittoria and Leonardo.

In our turn, we send our best wishes to Mattia and his beautiful family.