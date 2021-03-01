Image – McKennie attention focused on curves of reporter and not Verona game

Sometimes you never know that the camera is on you and it catches you not focusing on your football.

That is exactly what happened to Weston McKennie as Juventus prepared to take on Verona at the weekend.

The 22-year-old American must take his job seriously, judging by the fine performances that he has been delivering for the Bianconeri recently.

However, in a recent picture that has gone viral on the internet, he was seen staring at stunningly beautiful Serie A presenter for DAZN, Diletta Leotta.

The 29-year-old has presented in Serie A since 2018 and she is one of the most followed Italian celebrities on Instagram with seven million followers, according to Sun Sports.

She was on presenting duties ahead of the 1-1 draw close to the Juventus bench and her presence may have caused a little distraction for McKennie who couldn’t help but look in her direction.

Unfortunately for him, the TV cameras were in his position at the time and some eagle-eyed fans took a snapshot.

They posted it on social media and it has since gone viral. It might give the Texan even more fans in Italy ahead of Juventus converting his current loan transfer into a permanent one.