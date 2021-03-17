mckennie

Image: McKennie’s international break called off

March 17, 2021 - 8:26 pm

Weston McKennie has become an integral part of Juventus’s first-team squad, but will be a painful miss for America this month.

The midfielder was set to join up with his international squad for the international break, but is struggling with some issues.

McKennie has missed some key fixtures of late despite trying to play through the pain barrier, but that now looks to have taken it’s toll on his availability.

Should Juve have looked to rest him earlier to give him a better chance of competing for his country, or do clubs take priority over player’s potential involvement?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

dybala

Latest Dybala injury update is good news with return date set

March 17, 2021
ramsey

Juventus willing to sacrifice injury-prone man for Locatelli

March 17, 2021
marcelo

Inter Miami wants to take Juventus target to America

March 17, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.