Image: McKennie’s international break called off

Weston McKennie has become an integral part of Juventus’s first-team squad, but will be a painful miss for America this month.

The midfielder was set to join up with his international squad for the international break, but is struggling with some issues.

McKennie has missed some key fixtures of late despite trying to play through the pain barrier, but that now looks to have taken it’s toll on his availability.

Berhalter on Weston McKennie's omission: "He's been omitted from the roster because of a slight injury…unfortunately we've had to rule him out for this camp…" — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 17, 2021

Should Juve have looked to rest him earlier to give him a better chance of competing for his country, or do clubs take priority over player’s potential involvement?

Patrick