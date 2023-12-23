Juventus need to pick up all three points at Frosinone today and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected.

If Juve does win then they will be just a single point behind Inter, who face Lecce later today, however, a loss could see them end the day seven points behind the league leaders.

Frosinone are doing quite well considering their stature and for them, it is all about surviving in Serie A and they would be happy with at least a point so we can expect them to be quite defensive.