Juventus welcome Roma to the Allianz Stadium this evening and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to face Jose Mourinho’s men.

This is going to be a very difficult match for Juve to navigate, however, they do have home advantage, they are 12 points clear of Roma in the standings and a win will put them just two points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Roma have motivation as well, a win for them will see Mourinho’s side potentially go fifth and put them one step closer to a Champions League spot.

We can expect a pragmatic match considering the two managers involved but that does not mean it will not be an entertaining affair, especially when both teams, for their own reasons, will be desperate to pick up all three points.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Allegri has selected and what you think the final score will be.