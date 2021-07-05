Image: One Juventus star starts as Brazil look to secure Copa America final spot

Brazil will take on Peru this evening as they look to seal a place in the final of the Copa America, and Juve’s Danilo has been selected to start.

The full-back was one of few players who appeared to improve under the guise of Andrea Pirlo this term, and it is no surprise to see him playing a key role for the Selecao at the Copa America.

A win today will see them secure a place in the final, where they will take on one of Argentina or Colombia on Sunday, although you could be forgiven for believing that an Argentina-Brazil clash was on the cards for some time.

🇧🇷 | Seleção Brasileira escalada: Ederson

Danilo

Marquinhos

Thiago Silva

Renan Lodi Casemiro

Fred

Lucas Paquetá Neymar

Éverton Cebolinha

Richarlison pic.twitter.com/6cfFl7kQzL — Planeta do Futebol 🌎 (@futebol_info) July 5, 2021

Will Danilo’s side be able to assert their dominance and seal their final spot?

Patrick