Image: One Juventus star starts as Brazil look to secure Copa America final spot

July 5, 2021 - 11:31 pm

Brazil will take on Peru this evening as they look to seal a place in the final of the Copa America, and Juve’s Danilo has been selected to start.

The full-back was one of few players who appeared to improve under the guise of Andrea Pirlo this term, and it is no surprise to see him playing a key role for the Selecao at the Copa America.

A win today will see them secure a place in the final, where they will take on one of Argentina or Colombia on Sunday, although you could be forgiven for believing that an Argentina-Brazil clash was on the cards for some time.

Will Danilo’s side be able to assert their dominance and seal their final spot?

    Reply martinn July 5, 2021 at 11:41 pm

    Glad that he`s still playing so well!

