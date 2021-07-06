Image: Paul Pogba spotted partying with Juventus star amidst transfer speculation

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has been spotted out partying with former Juventus team-mate Paulo Dybala, Ronaldinho and Blaise Matuidi out in the USA.

The Red Devils midfielder has been linked with a return to the Old Lady this summer, with Duncan Castles even claiming that his agent was looking into the possibility of a swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo.

This isn’t the first time this week that both Pogba and Dybala have been pictured together either, with the Argentine having posted a picture from Miami of the pair having met up also.

Could the pair be reminiscing of the 2015-16 season where they played together in Turin?

    i think everyone except united want this :p

