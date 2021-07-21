dybala

Image: Paulo Dybala pictured with Del Piero ahead of expected contract talks

July 21, 2021 - 5:31 pm

Paulo Dybala is expected to enter into further talks with Juventus in the coming weeks over a new contract, but has been pictured with club legend Alessandro Del Piero in the mean time.

The Argentine has just one year remaining on his current deal, and it is hoped that he will accept a new deal in the region of €10 Million a season, despite Football Italia claiming he has already rejected a similar offer.

Dybala met up with Del Piero this week as shared on the current player’s Instagram, and the report claims that fans will get excited about this meeting being a signal that a new deal will be met.

Could this meeting have any real bearing on Dybala’s new contract?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Damsgaard

Juve still thinking of adding Euro 2020 star to their squad this summer

July 21, 2021
Federico Chiesa

Chiesa has a price and Juventus hopes it is never met

July 21, 2021
Pjanic

Pjanic could return to Juventus but there are other priorities first

July 21, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn July 21, 2021 at 5:46 pm

    Dybala can get to that level in Juve legend, he just needs to concentrate. This season will be massive for him

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.