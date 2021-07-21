Image: Paulo Dybala pictured with Del Piero ahead of expected contract talks

Paulo Dybala is expected to enter into further talks with Juventus in the coming weeks over a new contract, but has been pictured with club legend Alessandro Del Piero in the mean time.

The Argentine has just one year remaining on his current deal, and it is hoped that he will accept a new deal in the region of €10 Million a season, despite Football Italia claiming he has already rejected a similar offer.

Dybala met up with Del Piero this week as shared on the current player’s Instagram, and the report claims that fans will get excited about this meeting being a signal that a new deal will be met.

Could this meeting have any real bearing on Dybala’s new contract?

