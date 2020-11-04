Image: Pirlo names Juve squad ahead of Ferencvaros fixture

Juventus have named their 21-man squad to take on Ferencvaros this evening.

Our side is in Budapest already having made the trip yesterday, and the list of players has been released for the clash.

You will notice we are without Merih Demiral, who has been impressing in the absence of Chiellini and de Ligt, but his rec card against Barcelona means that he is unavailable.

Chiellini is named to make his expected return, although 18 year-old Alessandro Roccio is also in the squad, with Matthhijs de Ligt still ruled out.

You will also notice that Cristiano Ronaldo is back to make his first CL appearance of the season, with his positive Coronavirus test having ruled him out since the international break last month, before he returned to action on Sunday.

Which XI would you pick to start this evening?

Patrick