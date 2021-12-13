Image: Premier League quartet rival Juventus duo for prestigious award

Juventus leaders Leo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are amongst six shortlisted for the Globe Soccer Awards Best Defender 2021 award.

The two Italian centre-backs will have to fend off four Premier League stars in Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Man City’s Ruben Dias and Chelsea’s Champions League pair Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta to win the award.

🏆 YOUR VOTES ARE IN!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Globe Soccer Awards 2021 finalists for BEST DEFENDER OF THE YEAR are: Alexander-Arnold, Azpilicueta, Bonucci, Chiellini, Dias, and Rüdiger. pic.twitter.com/bMawNg6qCR — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 13, 2021

I think it would be a credit to both if one of them was named as the winner, with the pair proving to be a formidable force against some of the best in world football during the summer, despite their ages, and while I think Bonucci could have a better chance having played more minutes during the summer, Chiellini’s heroics in the final will be what stands out in people’s minds.

Patrick