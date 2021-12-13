Bonucci Chiellini

Image: Premier League quartet rival Juventus duo for prestigious award

December 13, 2021 - 11:36 pm

Juventus leaders Leo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are amongst six shortlisted for the Globe Soccer Awards Best Defender 2021 award.

The two Italian centre-backs will have to fend off four Premier League stars in Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Man City’s Ruben Dias and Chelsea’s Champions League pair Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta to win the award.

I think it would be a credit to both if one of them was named as the winner, with the pair proving to be a formidable force against some of the best in world football during the summer, despite their ages, and while I think Bonucci could have a better chance having played more minutes during the summer, Chiellini’s heroics in the final will be what stands out in people’s minds.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Locatelli Kean

Image: Support your club this Christmas with a festive jumper

December 13, 2021
Dybala

Juventus releases an update on Dybala following his latest injury scare

December 13, 2021
champions league

Juventus vs Villarreal is a historic meeting, here is why

December 13, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.