Image: Riccardo Capellini returns to training after Coronavirus absence

May 15, 2021 - 7:59 am

Riccardo Capellini has passed two negative swabs for Coronavirus this week, and will return to training with the Juventus Under-23 side today.

His side are currently in the play-offs as his side attempt to earn promotion to Serie B.

The centre-back will be a boost to our Under-23 side, having played a regular first-team role throughout the season, picking up 24 appearances in Serie C so far.

Capellini will now have a few days back with his side before they take on Pro Vercelli on Wednesday.

