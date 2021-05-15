Image: Riccardo Capellini returns to training after Coronavirus absence

Riccardo Capellini has passed two negative swabs for Coronavirus this week, and will return to training with the Juventus Under-23 side today.
His side are currently in the play-offs as his side attempt to earn promotion to Serie B.
The centre-back will be a boost to our Under-23 side, having played a regular first-team role throughout the season, picking up 24 appearances in Serie C so far.
#Under23 | Covid 19, guarito Capellinihttps://t.co/0pEBxYcO5G pic.twitter.com/CKMA6P4SJM
— JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) May 14, 2021
Capellini will now have a few days back with his side before they take on Pro Vercelli on Wednesday.
Patrick
