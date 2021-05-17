Image: Ronaldo spotted preparing for move?

Images have emerged online of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s supercars being collected, sparking a frenzy of speculation regarding his Juventus future.

The Portuguese will have one year remaining on his playing deal once the current season comes to an end, but after a rocky campaign in Italy, there is plenty of speculation that he could want to leave the club.

His mother even added to the speculation last weekend when she told Sporting Lisbon fans that he would return to his boyhood club, and the below will not have played down those reports.

Ronaldo’s supercars were seen to be loaded into a cargo company which is based in Lisbon, which won’t dilute reports linking him with a return to Portugal, but the real story is unlikely to be told any time soon.

#la7retweet Cristiano Ronaldo trasloca le sue supercar dal garage della sua abitazione a Torino: ipotesi manutenzione o indizio su un possibile addio alla Juventus? https://t.co/IR2spNtdpJ — La7 (@La7tv) May 17, 2021

Could CR7 be planning to move his family and his cars back to Portugal? If his cars return to Portugal, would his immediate future have to be there too?

Patrick