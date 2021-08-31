Image: Sampdoria confirm the signing of Juventus’s Mohamed Ihattaren

Sampdoria have confirmed the arrival of Mohamed Ihattaren on loan from Juventus, having just joined the Old Lady from PSV today.

The 19 year-old will spend the season with the Serie A side before hoping to return to Turin to stake a claim for a first-team role at the Allianz Stadium.

Ihattaren signed a four-year deal with the Bianconeri today, and quickly found himself on the move once more.

📄 | OFFICIAL#Ihattaren si veste di blucerchiato: arriva in prestito dalla @juventusfc. — U.C. Sampdoria (@sampdoria) August 31, 2021

The attacking midfielder is able to operate in behind the striker, as well as on either wing, and should be an exciting addition to our ranks, and allowing him to play with Sampdoria will mean we will be able to get a close look at his performance level and ability to settle in Italy before trying to live up to those expectations in our famous colours.

The midfielder is also expected to play alongside Juve team-mate Radu Dragusin as we’re finding out, with the Romanian defender also joining on loan until the end of the season.

Could the pair both come back to Turin and look to make their mark for Juventus?

