Image: Second Juventus star nominated for Ballon D’Or shortlist after Euro 2020 heroics

Giorgio Chiellini joins Leo Bonucci on the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon D’Or shortlist, with some names still left follow.

I’m anticipating Federico Chiesa’s name to join the duo on the shortlist of illustrious players, with most of the best players on the planet to be named, while there is a number of other Euro 2020 heroes named also in Gigio Donnarumma, while Chelsea’s Champions League winners are strongly represented also.

Chiellini is well-deserving of his nomination after steadying Italy’s defence throughout the summer despite his tender age of 37, and he will surely be the oldest player to be nominated for the award.

Patrick