Image: Spain and Uruguay stars return to pre-season after extended break thanks to international duty

July 30, 2021 - 7:02 pm

Alvaro Morata and Rodrigo Bentancur have returned to Juventus after being given extra time off for their international endeavours.

The Spaniard fired his country to the semi-final stages of Euro 2020, only to be eliminated by Federico Chiesa and co of Italy, who proved to be undefeatable at the tournament.

Bentancur was at the Copa America tournament however, but his side could only reach the quarter-final stage before being knocked out by Colombia on penalties.

The two are now back at work however as we prepare for the return of Serie A football in just over three weeks time.

The pair will now have the job of convincing returning manager Max Allegri that they are deserving of regular playing time, with much competition for places amongst the squad.

