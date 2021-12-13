Image: Support your club this Christmas with a festive jumper

Juventus have released a festive range of clothing for the Christmas season, and I have to say, they aren’t as bad they sound.
I’m sure we all feel a little ‘Bah-Humbug’ at times during the festive season, but as we have all half-emptied our advent calendars, we should surely be over the worst of it by now, no?
Well I certainly won’t be saving anyone’s blushes as I look to up the tempo by investing in one of these brightly coloured additions. I think the kids may even be a little jealous by my entry this year…
To add more smiles to your festive season, look no further!
#JuventusXmasLab ➡️ https://t.co/dPAfdQx61c
⚪️⚫️ Bianconeri Christmas Collection ➡️ https://t.co/iNEe3AqX66 pic.twitter.com/nH4A7Djl9m
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 13, 2021
Whether you like the movie-based or even the classic takes on the Christmas jumper this season, surely even you can see the taste and fun from the club’s offerings? Will you be investing?
Patrick
No Comments