Image: Support your club this Christmas with a festive jumper

December 13, 2021 - 9:02 pm

Juventus have released a festive range of clothing for the Christmas season, and I have to say, they aren’t as bad they sound.

I’m sure we all feel a little ‘Bah-Humbug’ at times during the festive season, but as we have all half-emptied our advent calendars, we should surely be over the worst of it by now, no?

Well I certainly won’t be saving anyone’s blushes as I look to up the tempo by investing in one of these brightly coloured additions. I think the kids may even be a little jealous by my entry this year…

Whether you like the movie-based or even the classic takes on the Christmas jumper this season, surely even you can see the taste and fun from the club’s offerings? Will you be investing?

