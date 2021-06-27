Euro 2020, Image Gallery

Image: The internet enjoys Italy legends embrace

June 27, 2021 - 11:02 pm

Social media platforms have been sharing an image of former Juventus striker Gianluca Vialli and Italy boss Roberto Mancini’s celebration after our country’s team took the lead thanks to Juve winger Federico Chiesa.

Vialli and Mancini were seen to turn to each other and there was a touching moment where the entire planet could see the emotion going through the pair, as we put one foot into the next round of the competition thanks to the goal in extra time.

The pair spent plenty of time in the international team together previously, and it was a delight to see them in that moment.

Will there be many more moments like this as we delve deeper into the competition?

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus linked with move for €80M Serie A midfielder

June 27, 2021

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo rocket comes close to breaking Free-kick curse

June 27, 2021

Video: Juventus star in fear of being the villain as the Netherlands head for exit

June 27, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn June 27, 2021 at 11:13 pm

    Luca a hero of mine! great pictures!

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.