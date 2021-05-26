Image: The three remaining ESL clubs call UEFA’s bluff with threats of their own

Juventus and their fellow European Super League stalwarts Real Madrid and Barcelona have called the bluff of UEFA, who have threatened to punish the clubs.

The association has threatened to kick the teams out of the Champions League, as well as threatened to work with the domestic associations to try and force them to be removed or banned from playing in their respective divisions if they do not disband the ESL, but the clubs are not willing to back down.

Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid remain committed to modernising football through an open dialogue with UEFA. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 26, 2021

With the three standing firm, it remains to be seen whether UEFA will fight them in a court room or try to agree to reform things, but it just goes to prove that we have not heard the last of the European Super League.

