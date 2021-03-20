Image – Three Juventus stars chosen among Best XI of the season

Although no actual ceremony took place due to the Covid-19 outbreak – the Gran Gala del Calcio awards were handed on Friday night.

This event is held annually by the Italian Footballers’ association (AIC).

The aim of the awards is to recognize the best performers in Serie A throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

Among the awards, the best XI players of the season were announced, and they included three Juventus stars.

Naturally, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were included in attack. The Portuguese scored 31 goals last season, whilst the Argentine was also instrumental for the team.

The two stars were joined in attack by Ciro Immobile who won the European Golden Shoe award thanks to his 36 goals.

The third Bianconeri player in the formation is Leonardo Bonucci, who was chosen alongside Stefan De Vrij, Theo Hernandez and Robin Gosens in defense, with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

The midfield trio is composed of Luis Albero, Nicoló Barella and former Atalanta captain Alejandro Gomez.