Two Juventus stars named amongst Under-23 best lineup – (Image)

After the conclusion of the Serie A season, OptaPaolo’s Twitter account revealed the best lineup composed of Serie A players who are under the age of 23.

The list included two Juventus players, in the form of defender Matthijs de Ligt (21-years-old) and midfielder Weston McKennie (22-years-old).

The Dutchman was a true stalwart in defense for the Old Lady, whilst the American had his ups and downs throughout the season, but it remains an encouraging debut campaign in Italian football.

The source adopted a 3-4-3 formation, with Gianluigi Donnarumma naturally picked as the best young goalkeeper in what could perhaps be his last season with Milan.

Alongside de Ligt, the Bianconeri fans will find a familiar name in defense, as Cristian Romero’s solid campaign with Atalanta hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni completes the backline, and his teammate Achraf Hakimi is the ultimate pick for the right wingback role.

Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli and Roma’s Gonzalo Villar take the central midfield roles, with Mckennie deployed at the left wingback position.

Finally, the attacking trio is composed of Sassuolo’s Giacomo Raspadori, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Fiorentina bomber Dusan Vlahovic.