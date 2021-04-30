Image: Wonderkid’s supposed pre-contract offer from Juve incl. €100 Million clause

Juventus are claimed to be increasing their efforts in their bid to sign wonderkid Kaio Jorge from Santos, with a contract already being arranged.

The Brazilian is out of contract in December, and is attracting interest from Europe where he is believed to be keen to play football.

The forward is claimed to have turned down two offers from his current club already, despite the 19 year-old believed to favour his club retrieving a fee for his services.

The Old Lady clearly have other ideas however as they are preparing a pre-contract offer including a five-year contract and a €100 Million buy-out clause.

💣 #juventus envío un pre contrato a Kaio Jorge para firmar en mitad de año 🚨La perla que #Santos queda libre en Diciembre de éste año 📄Cinco años de contrato y una cláusula cercana a los €100M 🇧🇷 #santos intentó renovarlo en dos ocasiones Ambas propuestas fueron rechazadas pic.twitter.com/kRJPMGARY7 — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) April 30, 2021

Juve’s interest really appears to be hotting up in the wonderkid, but can he reach the potential that their offer points to?

Patrick