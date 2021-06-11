Images: Italy v Turkey Confirmed Teams for Euro 2020 curtain-raiser

The teams are finally out as Italy and Turkey kick-off this year’s edition of the European Championships, with three Juventus stars starting this evening.

The Azzurri have emerged as dark horses to win the competition after an amazing run of 27 matches unbeaten, but Turkey cannot be discounted.

The Turks only lost once in their 10 group matches to qualify for the tournament, and are actually unbeaten in their last six in all competitions.

While neither team will be expecting an easy encounter, both managers have very little issues in terms of injuries, and this should be an exciting encounter.

Confirmed Teams(according to UEFA):



https://twitter.com/EURO2020DE/status/1403408895574523907

What are your score predictions after seeing the confirmed teams?

Patrick