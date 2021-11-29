Images: Juve duo Chiellini & Bonucci finish together in Ballon D’Or rankings

Both Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci have finished side-by-side in the rankings of the Ballon D’Or, with the Juventus duo claiming 13 and 14 in the running.

Lionel Messi was once again awarded the prestigious award, despite scoring just once in Ligue 1 since joining PSG in the summer, beating Robert Lewandowski into second place.

Italy and Chelsea hero Jorginho claimed third in the rankings, former Juve star Ronaldo claimed sixth, and Gigio Donnarumma picked up tenth for his heroics during the summer also.

It is an amazing achievement especially when you consider the ages of the pair, and we hope they can both stay fit long enough to help us turn this season around, and maybe even guide Italy to further glory in 12 months time.

Patrick