Images: Juventus agrees loan departure of disappointing midfielder

January 31, 2022 - 10:59 pm

Juventus have finally offloaded Aaron Ramsey to Rangers, albeit only on a loan deal at present.

The Welshman appeared to be a seasoned professional initially after arriving from Arsenal, but of late, he has appeared to make himself available for his country by any means necessary, while never being ready to play for us, who just so happen to be paying his wages.

We were expected to send him to the Premier League so he could get back playing, but despite many attempts, he eventually sealed a deadline day move to Rangers instead.

I’m not entirely sure how the Glaswegian club can afford the deal, although it isn’t clear how much of his wages are being covered by either club, but even if hey were covering 10% of our expense, that would cover more than his input that we have enjoyed thus far this term.

I don’t expect to be seeing Ramsey return to Juve again after this loan deal, but we will have to see how that one works out…

Patrick

