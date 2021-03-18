Images – Juventus send their birthday wishes for two former players

Although he was never considered among the biggest names at the club, Simone Padoin had always been a well-appreciated professional by the Juventus fans.

The 37-year-old arrived to club in 2012, and left towards Cagliari in 2016 after picking up five scudetto titles, as well as two Coppa Italia triumphs, in addition to two Italian Super Cups.

The versatile player had been deployed in a various roles between the midfield and defense.

Padoin retired in October 2020, after playing just one match for Serie B side Ascoli at the beginning of the current campaign.

Moreover, another former Juve player is celebrating his birthday on March 18, as Roberto Tricella turned 61 today

The former defender had played for the Old Lady between 1987 and 1990, after a previous long spell at Hellas Verona.

The former sweeper played 114 matches for the Bianconeri, and scored two goals in the process.

During his time in Turin, Tricella won the Coppa Italia as well as the UEFA Cup.