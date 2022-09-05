Juventus Women on Twitter have just announced the team’s Third Kit 2022/23.

The Juventus website has reported that they have used the club’s past to create the new third kit.

Pink and blue are said to be the two colours that Juventus have said characterise their history and they take centre stage in the new kit. Juventus and Adidas have blended both blue and pink to create a kaleidoscope pattern.

The New Jersey is said to have come from the club’s past but is looking to the future of their potential.

The iconic star has been reinvented as an integral part of the pattern and it has been engineered into the fabric.

The blue on the collar and sleeve cuffs works wonders in complimenting the 3 white stripes on each shoulder, along with the white logos. The white logos and stripes really do pop out against the vibrant bright kaleidoscope background.

This design allows the team members to take centre stage on the field and really stand out.

To honour the global climate crisis Juventus and Adidas have made the Jersey from 100% recycled materials. The jersey takes centre stage in Adidas’s material innovation. The jersey is designed to keep the team members cool and dry while remaining confident while playing. The jersey also ensures that it optimises sweat distribution while allowing the players to remain dry while playing on the field.

The Kit is available in Juventus’s online store and in physical Juventus Stores.

The Juventus Online Store has the third kit cost ranging from €15 to €90 as seen in the Juventus Official Online Store.

Juventus Third Kit Jersey will cost you around €90, with the option to customise with the player kit or individual for an extra €10. For an extra €12 you can add the badges on as well.

Juventus Third Authentic Shorts will cost €55

Juventus White Third Authentic socks will cost €23

The motto for this shirt from Juventus is “The Past and Future Come Together”. A fitting motto for an ever-changing and highly potential club.

On Sunday 11th September at 20:45, the kit will make its debut at the Allianz Stadium.

That magic touch 🪄💞@adidasFootball — Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) September 5, 2022