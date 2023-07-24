In recent weeks, Juventus told Leonardo Bonucci that he’s no longer part of Max Allegri’s tactical project.

The 36-year-old has been on a rapid decline in recent years, suffering recurring injury problems and failing to produce quality performances on a consistent basis.

While the squad traveled to the United States for a pre-season tour, the aging captain remained at Continassa along with the injured and exiled.

Yet, the centre-back still has another year on his contract and insists on his willingness to honor it in a show of defiance.

For his part, the player’s agent came out to reiterate the player’s decision to remain at the club.

Alessandro Lucci dismisses market rumors linking Bonucci to other clubs, labeling it as “imaginative”.

“I’m hearing so many imaginative market rumors about Bonucci,” said the agent while discussing his client’s future in an interview with ANSA via ilBianconero.

“However, his main desire is to stay at Juve where he was the captain until a few months ago, to carve out his role within such an important group.”

On the other hand, Lucci leaves the door open for a possible exit but says it would only ensue on Bonucci’s terms.

“He is a world-class footballer, captain of the national and the leader of Juventus. Should market situations materialize, we would only consider opportunities befitting of Leo’s levels.”