Immobile wants a Juventus v Roma Europa League final

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile hopes we can have an AS Roma-Juventus final in the Europa League this season as both teams fight for a place in the final.

This has been a good year for Italian football in Europe, with three teams reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League and two in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

As things stand, Italian teams can win the Europa League, Europa Conference League and the Champions League when this term ends.

Juventus must defeat Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final in Spain after the first leg ended in a one-all draw and Immoble hopes they do and Roma also reaches the final.

The striker said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is always said that our football is behind, but we are proving the opposite. I have a solid bond with Simone Inzaghi for whom I’d be glad if he won the Champions League and in the Europa League it would be nice to see an all-Italian final between Juventus and Rome”.

Juve FC Says

This has been a good season for Italian football and it is a thing of pride that we are among the clubs that could bring glory back to the country at the end of this season.

Our players have worked very hard to reach this stage in Europe and we will support them to get the ticket for the final in Seville.