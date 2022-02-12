“Important but not decisive” – Allegri plays down Atalanta-Juventus clash

With just two points separating the clubs, the encounter between Atalanta and Juventus needs to introductions.

The two sides are fighting it out for the 4th spot that ensures qualification to the next edition of the Champions League.

The Bianconeri currently occupy the spot, but the Orobici have a postponed match in hand.

So while the clash will undoubtedly be a significant one for the Old Lady’s campaign, Max Allegri is trying his best to lift the pressure off his players.

Prior to Sunday’s battle, the manager held his customary pre-match press conference on Saturday, where he described the match as an important one, but without being decisive.

“It’s a direct clash for fourth place, an important but not decisive match,” said the Livorno native during his conference according to Calciomercato.

“Over the years Atalanta have always fought for the first four places. They will be angry after the defeat in the Italian Cup. Thus, we will need a high level performance. It is not a watershed, we are close but it will not be decisive for either club.”

Allegri also explained how the enthusiasm that surrounded the club following the arrivals of Denis Zakaria and Dusan Vlahovic drained the energy of the Juventus players.

“I don’t know the conditions of those who played on Thursday. We come from two heavy games. After the arrival of Vlahovic and Zakaria there was a waste of energy, also important for enthusiasm, we have to evaluate the conditions after training.

“But I’m calm because the substitutions gave us a lot on Thursday too, it will have to be like that until the end of the campaign. We must always be good, even when we are called into question during the game.”

The former Milan manager refused to confirm or deny whether or not he’ll adopt the attacking trio of Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Vlahovic.