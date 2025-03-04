Manchester City expressed interest in signing Andrea Cambiaso during the January transfer window, and Juventus appeared open to negotiating his sale. The full-back has become an essential figure at the Allianz Stadium and is widely regarded as one of the best signings the Bianconeri have made in recent years. His versatility and consistent performances have made him a key player for the club, and his value has risen significantly since his arrival.

Although Juventus is not traditionally known as a selling club, the financial reality in modern football means that very few players are considered untouchable. In recent years, the Bianconeri have parted ways with some of their most talented individuals, and there is a possibility that more sales could follow. Cambiaso is among those who could attract significant interest, and given his current form, he is one of the most valuable assets that Juventus have.

Reports suggest that Juventus is hoping to secure around €70 million from his potential transfer, which would represent a major profit on their initial investment. However, the question remains: what are the chances of Cambiaso becoming a Manchester City player next season?

Manchester City undoubtedly has the financial capability to meet Juventus’ valuation, but a report from Tuttosport suggests that completing the transfer may not be straightforward. The Premier League club is currently under investigation and faces potential sanctions, including relegation or a transfer ban, depending on the outcome of their case with the league. If City were to be penalised, it would significantly disrupt their transfer plans and possibly eliminate their chances of signing Cambiaso.

Additionally, uncertainty over Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City could further complicate any potential move. If the Spanish manager departs at the end of the season, the club’s transfer priorities may shift under a new coach, making Cambiaso’s signing less of a certainty.

For Juventus, selling Cambiaso in the summer could be the best financial decision, as his value is currently at its peak. Whether City remains an option will depend on how their situation unfolds in the coming months.