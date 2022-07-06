In the past few weeks, emerging reports linking Matthijs de Ligt with an exit from Juventus have been growing like a snowball.

The 22-year-old has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2024, but the two parties are struggling to reach an agreement over a renewal.

Hence, the Old Lady would consider a tempting offer for the defender which spares the club from the risk of losing his services for a relatively low figure in the future or even as a free agent.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, an important meeting is expected to take place later this week between Juventus and de Ligt’s representative Rafaela Pimenta.

The Brazilian lawyer will be in Turin for the signing of Paul Pogba’s contract (potentially on Saturday), and will use the occasion to discuss the Dutchman’s situation with the club.

This should be a significant meeting in terms of understanding the intentions of both the player and the club.

The former Ajax captain joined Juventus in 2019, and was considered to be the long-term replacement of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

Juve FC say

De Ligt’s departure would be slightly untimely considering the fact that Juventus have just lost the services of Chiellini.

However, the club can’t afford to maintain his services without securing his future with a lengthy contract. Paulo Dybala’s unceremonious exit should serve as a lesson for the management.

So at the moment, cashing in on the Netherlands international appears to be the most logic option for Juventus.