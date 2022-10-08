Important Milan clash and possible PSG return: The latest on Rabiot’s future

After three mostly underwhelming campaigns, Adrien Rabiot is finally showing some signs of improvement.

The Frenchman broke his duck with a brace against Maccabi Haifa while also displaying encouraging signs in the middle of the park.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract. So what does the future hold for the former PSG rebel?

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are now reconsidering their stance on the midfielder’s future.

Not so long ago, Rabiot was destined to leave Juventus at the end of the season, with neither party too eager on extending the ill-fated collaboration.

Nonetheless, the recent signs of improvement have prompted the management to have a second thought on the manner.

As the source explains, the France international is yet to prove his worth against a top side, hence, today’s clash against Milan should be telling.

On the other hand, Calciomercato claims that Paris Saint Germain are hoping to bring back their youth product and are even willing to offer him 10 million euros per season.

Rabiot was a key member for the Ligue 1 champions prior to his departure, but was eventually frozen out of the squad during for refusing to renew his contract. He eventually joined Juventus as a free agent in 2019.