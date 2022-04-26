“Important points!” Juventus’ star reacts to beating Sassuolo

Juventus earned a morale-boosting 2-1 win against Sassuolo last night, and that victory meant so much for their players.

This has been a tough campaign for Max Allegri’s men who have clearly performed below expectations at the Allianz Stadium.

Fans hoped for more, but they will be happy with a top-four finish and an Italian Cup win now.

The game against the Green and Blacks was always going to be tricky, and Juve knew they had to be at their best.

True to expectations, Sassuolo took the lead in the match, and Juve had their work cut out for them.

But goals from Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean helped Max Allegri’s men secure the points, and some of their players celebrated it on social media.

Denis Zakaria was delighted about the victory, and he posted on his Instagram account with the caption: “Ain’t no better way to start the new week. Important points!”

Juve FC Says

Zakaria’s response is exactly how most of us will react to that win because that game was important.

We had to get the points to keep pushing for a better end to this season, which should set us up to win the league title in the next one.