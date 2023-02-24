“Important victory” Bremer reacts to Juventus beating Nantes

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their 3-0 win over Nantes in the Europa League last night.

The Brazilian defender was in the team that overwhelmed their hosts despite failing to win the first leg at home.

It was the type of performance Juve had failed to deliver for much of the season, but they did when it mattered.

After the win, Bremer posted some images on his Instagram page and captioned them:

“Important win and step of the round. Go on like this..”

The defender will remain a key player for the black and whites for the rest of the season and he will hope he can consistently help win more matches for the club.

Juve FC Says

Winning the Europa League remains one of our targets and we showed in that victory that we mean business and probably have what it takes to secure victory.

However, Nantes was not one of the favourites to win the competition and there would be tougher opponents for us to face.

The boys need to be prepared to deliver some excellent football for the rest of the European campaign if we want to win the trophy.

Nantes would probably be the easiest opponents we will face going forward, so we must tone down on the celebrations for now.