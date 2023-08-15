Max Allegri’s notable commitment to fostering talent from the Juventus Next Gen squad has been evident since his return to the club. The latest candidate potentially poised to benefit from this promotion strategy is Dean Huijsen.

Comparisons between the Dutchman and Matthijs de Ligt have arisen since Huijsen’s initiation into the club’s U19 team. He has consistently showcased his capabilities, garnering favourable attention from the first-team coaching staff.

Huijsen’s involvement in the pre-season tour of the United States amplified his impression on the coaching staff, further solidifying his prospects. As a result, there is speculation, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, that he could secure a permanent promotion to the first team during this campaign.

Allegri’s admiration for Huijsen’s development has been evident, potentially positioning him alongside emerging talents like Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior in the senior squad in the near future. Juventus’ dedication to nurturing their young prospects under Allegri’s leadership suggests a promising trajectory for Huijsen’s potential rise to the first team.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen has been impressive every time you see him play and the tour of the United States was a chance he needed to take and he seems to have done so.

The defender is quality first-team material and we now expect him to prove his worth for us if he is promoted.

But the coaches must ease him into life at that level so that he is not given too much responsibility too soon.