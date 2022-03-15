Impressive Juventus star set to sign a contract extension

Danilo has been one of the finest players at Juventus in recent seasons, with the Brazilian full-back proving important to the club.

He can play in a variety of roles and that has made him one of our most valuable players.

Danilo also has the knack for scoring important goals and that makes him even more important to the group.

Juve has been happy with what they have gotten from him so far and the Bianconeri want him to stay beyond his current contract.

Calciomercato reports he is in line to sign a contract extension at the club.

The report claims he would be offered a new deal until 2026, a contract that would effectively mean he spends the rest of his career at Juventus.

Juve FC Says

You cannot say Danilo has not earned a new deal at the club, judging by the performances he delivers.

Some utility players struggle to fill in at some roles, but Danilo is a different breed who seems comfortable almost anywhere on the pitch.

He is the type of player every club desires because his presence means you have a player that can replace almost anyone else in the lineup.

Hopefully, he can keep up this level of performance for the duration of his next deal.