Impressive Wojciech Szczesny stopped Messi equalling a World Cup record

Argentina has just beaten France to secure the World Cup trophy and Lionel Messi was at the centre of the success for the South Americans.

After losing their first group game against Saudi Arabia, the Argentines remarkably turned things around for themselves and impressively reached the final.

Messi had won all the other trophies except this one and finally got his hands on it, cementing his place as one of the world’s greatest-ever players.

The attacker scored against every opponent in the competition except one, and that is Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny, as revealed by Giuseppe Pastore on Twitter.

He tweeted:

“Only Wojciech Szczesny prevented Leo Messi from scoring at least one goal in every match of the 2022 World Cup: at the moment, among those who have won the Cup, only the Brazilian Jairzinho has succeeded in 1970 (six out of six).”

Juve FC Says

Szczesny was in fine form at the World Cup and proved he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world with his performances for the Poland national team.

Juve needs him to be at his brilliant best always as we seek to end this season with a trophy, and the Pole can deliver.

Not just him, our other players must get back in shape and ready to restart the season the way they stopped, and that will help us end the term successfully.