Improved Juventus midfielder could get a new deal from the club

Adrien Rabiot has been one player that confuses Juventus fans regarding the impact he makes at the club.

When you think he has been so bad he needs to leave, he turns up with a tremendous performance in a game.

The France international has done well in recent weeks, and Tuttojuve claims his future is now very open.

Prior to that time, it had been clear he would leave Juventus in the summer for the right price.

However, the report claims the former PSG man has done enough for the Bianconeri to reconsider their stance on his future.

This means the midfielder could be handed a contract extension, instead of being allowed to leave the club.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has improved in the last few weeks, and he deserves to be commended.

If he keeps performing this well, fans will be happy to see him in a black and white shirt in the next campaign.

We would sign some new players in the summer, and an improved Rabiot means we have one less player to worry about.

We can now focus on offloading the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo and finding better replacements for them.